Combining architectural forms with sensual design lines, Purist faucets and accessories bring a touch of modern elegance to your bathroom. This sink faucet exemplifies the Purist collection's understated style, with its low gooseneck spout and lever handles. Easy-to-install and leak-free UltraGlide™ valves provide reliable performance and durability. And the spout features laminar flow, which helps conserve water while preventing splashing.