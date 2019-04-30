The Menu Lighting JWDA Concrete Table Lamp exhibits a softer side to the roughness of industrial materials, smoothing pure concrete in to a cylindrical base that supports a rounded glass diffuser. The white glass is delicately cradled within the base, and glows warmly once lit. A stylish brass rotary switch buttons the collar of the grey base, acting as a dimmer that can control the amount of ambient light from the fixture.

Photo Courtesy of Menu