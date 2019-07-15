Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button. Accessories include: stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet.

Photo Courtesy of Instant Pot