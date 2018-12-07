Inside Utopia: Visionary Interiors and Futuristic Homes

Radical, visionary, poetic. Inside Utopia shows the future of living that architects and designers have envisioned. Spectacular and reflective, unpretentious and efficient, the interiors explored in this book welcome habitation and spark curiosity while embodying the foundations of minimalism and bygone visions of the future. Inside Utopia delves into the rhyme and reason behind past designs that we still interact with today.



Cover courtesy of Gestalten, photo by Julius Shulman, J. Paul Getty Trust

Publisher: Gestalten