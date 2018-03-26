Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
IKEA BEKVÄM Spice Rack
$
3.99
Add to
Like
Share
Shop
Add to Favorites
Saves space on the countertop
Solid wood can be sanded and surface treated as needed
Photo courtesy of IKEA
See More Product Details »