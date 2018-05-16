The House of Troy Addison Adjustable Pharmacy Swing Arm Wall Lamp has a simple yet stylish design that looks decorative. This lamp shade is constructed from metal, for sturdiness and longevity. The base is available in multiple finishes and the shade has metallic finish that complements the design and overall look of the lamp. The arm of this wall lamp is adjustable and swings in horizontal direction. The Addison Adjustable Pharmacy Swing Arm Wall Lamp from House of Troy is eco-friendly. This wall lamp is ideal for reading and focusing light where you need it.

Photo courtesy of AllModern