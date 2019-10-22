A weekend trip, a longer vacation off the beaten track, or a nomadic journey around the globe. Hit the Road features vans, overland vehicles, and their passionate owners—and celebrates a life on the move.

Hit the Road – and leave your comfort zone behind. Step aboard a four-wheeled home that allows you the freedom to stay wherever you want, whenever you want, and however you want. Watch the passing landscapes, follow the desire to see what is just over the horizon line, and escape from modern monotony.

Be it the story of a couple that traveled across Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom in a Volkswagen T4 on a journey to enrich their culinary education to a trek from one tip of Canada to the other behind the wheel of a Honda Element with the aurora borealis as a guiding light to a group of friends who perseveringly drove a Porsche 944 from England to Cape Town: Hit the Road welcomes you to follow these nomads and their journeys with stunning photography and details of their intrepid transportation. Rides range from classic Volkswagen Bullis to refurbished Airstream trailers and unstoppable 4x4s. From the deserts of Africa to the snow-capped mountains of Mongolia: prepare to hit the road.

Publisher: Gestalten

Photo courtesy of Gestalten