The son of a cabinetmaker and raised in the Scandinavian design tradition, Hee Welling understands the power of simple, logical and useful solutions. He’s a graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, and the founder of his eponymous design studio. While exhibiting at the Copenhagen design fair in 2004, Welling met Rolf and Mette Hay of the Danish design collective HAY. This kicked off a partnership and several successful launches, one of which was the About A Stool (2009). Now a collection of 30 different products and one of the bestselling stools in Scandinavia, About A Stool began with a desire to tell a story about a stool, thus its name. With its gently curved, comfortable seat and slim, metal base, AAS 38 offers pleasing proportions and a quietly elegant aesthetic for residential and commercial settings. Made in China.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach