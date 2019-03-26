The Bestlite Collection has been in continuous production since 1930. Robert Dudley Best (1892 - 1984) was fascinated by the Bauhaus movement's lean design and revolutionary demands for a new era free from superfluous decoration. It was in this spirit that he designed the Bestlite Collection. Its unique aesthetic and functionality have made it a contemporary design icon.

The Bestlite BL1 Table Lamp is composed of chrome-plated steel stems and fittings, and a powder-coated aluminum shade. The base is made of powder-coated aluminium with an integrated steel counterweight. All wires are textile covered and match with the shade and base. The Bestlite BL1 Table Lamp features a swing arm that can be easily moved to reposition the light. A small key is included to tighten the joint of the lamp arm if needed. Newly available with brass details or all-brass metal finish, this lamps is an elegant addition to any modern space. Shown in chrome with an off-white shade and base.

Photo courtesy of Dopo Domani