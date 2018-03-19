Designed by Henrik Pedersen. Pedersen runs a Danish design studio focussed on lifestyle-based design, ranging from furniture and lighting to projects for clothing and food packaging companies. Henrik says "In our design solutions we adopt an international approach since our market place often spans the world. Our clients are both Danish and international enterprises and from many different lines of business. An important aspect of our work is keeping up with market trends, and therefore travelling, exploring and being inspired by the moment are essential to being able to see beyond tomorrow."



Photo courtesy of Gloster