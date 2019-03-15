When the legendary Danish designer Arne Jacobsen was commissioned to develop the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen in 1958, he ended up designing almost every aspect of the hotel. Along with creating textiles, accessories, and custom built-in elements, he also designed a few new furniture pieces specifically for the project. As a result, he designed the Drop Chair and created a limited number of them for the hotel. After production ceased, the design was forgotten for more than 50 years, but was revived by Fritz Hansen in 2014. The teardrop-shaped shell comes in six colored plastic options, as well as upholstery in fabric or leather. Made of ABS plastic, its internal structure is reinforced with nylon, while the upholstered version is formed with cold-cured foam. Additionally, you can choose to have the tube legs in chromed or powder-coated steel.