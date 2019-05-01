Works perfectly as a side table. The Flash Rectangular Table from Tom Dixon has an uncompromising metallic surface that will instantly upgrade any modern living room with luxury and practicality. The glossy surface of this modern industrial table is highly reflective and created by the mirrored bronze top and the brass-plated steel base, which provides stability and longevity. Rich in detail with crisp, clear lines, it can cantilever over the arm of a low sofa.