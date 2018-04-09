Danish-designed dining chairs, with clean, mid-century inspired lines.

Designed with both comfort and elegance in mind, the Herman chair is a versatile option for the dining room or office. With an ovular seat that rises on the edges, paired with a curved backrest that allows a slight tilt, the chair is suitable for sitting hours at a time.

The chairs are stackable and can be hung on the table for easy cleaning. Made from molded plywood with a power-coated metal frame. Available in four colors – blue, grey and black ash or lacquered oak. Designed by Herman Studio and produced by Danish manufacturer ferm LIVING.