Defined by its dependable bentwood construction and simple form, the contract-quality Era Chair (1859) has been in continuous production for more than 150 years. By making the back of the chair and rear legs from a single piece of curved wood, designer Michael Thonet – who perfected the bentwood process for chair-making – eliminated the need for expensive and time-consuming hand-carved joints.

The resulting chair is graceful, lightweight and surprisingly strong – the latter of which has been continually proven in cafés and restaurants all over the globe. As with any natural material, slight variations in the texture and color of the wood are to be expected and are not defects. Made in Czech Republic.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach

