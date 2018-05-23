When we asked Matthew Hilton to identify the common elements found in his work, he replied, "Functional, stackable, it has to store easily and be a good price." Fast-forward to today, and he’s still staying true to those ideals. Seeing a need for durable outdoor furniture at accessible prices, Hilton created the Eos Collection (2011), which is sleek enough to work in an indoor dining space, as well. Eos is lightweight – literally and visually – smartly proportioned and very comfortable. Certain to inspire leisurely outdoor living during the long days of summer, this collection was named for Eos, the Greek goddess of dawn and bringer of light. It’s constructed of powder-coated aluminum that won’t rust over time. Rectangular and Square tables fit seamlessly together to create a longer table when needed.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach