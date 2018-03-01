When we asked Matthew Hilton to identify the common elements found in his work, he replied, "Functional, stackable, it has to store easily and be a good price." Fast-forward to today, and he’s still staying true to those ideals. Seeing a need for durable outdoor furniture at accessible prices, Hilton created the Eos Collection (2011), which is lightweight – literally and visually – smartly proportioned and very comfortable. Certain to inspire leisurely outdoor living, this collection was named for Eos, the Greek goddess of dawn and bringer of light. It’s constructed of powder-coated aluminum that stands up to sun and rain. The comfortable sling seat on the Chaise is made of all-weather Textilene®, a mold-, mildew- and UV-resistant material. Two discreet wheels make it easy to follow the sun, or the shade, or a cute lifeguard… Made in China.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach