With a form inspired by construction cranes and drawing boards, the Jake Dyson CSYS Task Lamp is a compact and elegant alternative to bulky, hard-to-adjust desk lamps. Its unique adjustment mechanism allows for smooth positioning at three axes: up and down, back and forth and rotationally. Heat pipe technology extends the life of the included LED array to an amazing 160,000 hours (or 37+ years).



Photo Courtesy of Lumens