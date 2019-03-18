ClassiCon Adjustable Table E 1027

A pioneer of modern design in the 1920s and '30s, Eileen Gray created revolutionary furniture out of tubular steel. The Adjustable Table E 1027 is a side table she created in 1927 for the French Riviera retreat she built to share with her partner, architect Jean Badovici. The summer home is also named E 1027, which is code for their two names intertwined: E for Eileen, and 1027 for J, B, and G. Made of black powder-coated or chome-plated steel, the table echoes the house's cantilevered form and is adjustable to fit next to a bed, chair, or sofa. The tabletop is clear crystal glass, gray smoked glass, or black lacquered metal. The iconic Adjustable Table E 1027 is part of the permanent collection at MoMA.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach