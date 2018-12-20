Industrial and utilitarian, the Factory Light No. 6 Rod Pendant is a perfect example of traditional factory-style lighting made popular in the 1930's. Curved bell shape allows for excellent task lighting, and top cutouts add a sleek design element with the added function of releasing excess heat. Made from powder coated, hand-spun steel and produced on an RLM tool made exclusively for Schoolhouse.

Hand-assembled in our Portland factory. A Schoolhouse Electric Original.

Photo Courtesy of Schoolhouse