The tall Cane-line Breeze Highback Chair is an elegantly elongated version of the original Breeze Lounge Chair. Like the other pieces in the Breeze collection, the seat is hand-woven using proprietary Cane-line Weave, an all-weather wicker made out of durable, UV- and water-resistant yarns of polyethylene. The seat color is complemented by the powder coated wire frame.