This interactive book presents a curated collection of more than 60 uniquely designed boutique homes, brought together by the founders and authors of the eponymous brand. The composition of excellent architecture and design staged with stunning photography, showcases an international 'best of the best' selection. This is further divided into chapters: beach and cliff houses; architectural gems; chic and cheap; updated history; urban retreat; country living; emotional luxury; unplugged; cabins; and spaces for family and friends.

The book and complementary app for iPhones is more than an exciting and glamorous source of inspiration. Each of the shown houses and apartments is also available for rent, and can be experienced in all its glory. – Amazon

Publisher: Avedition Gmbh