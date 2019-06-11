All we need in this world to cue sheer happiness is a cool breeze sweeping over the patio, a glass of lemonade, and the gentle clinking of wind chimes. These porcelain discs are handmade in Portland exclusively for us in an unglazed, tinted blue clay and strung up on a brown leather cord. Opt for the chimes with 4 discs, or for extra melodious tinkling go for 8.

Please note that due to their handmade nature (each piece is made to order), each wind chime is unique to the next.

Made in: Portland, Oregon

Made of: Porcelain, leather

Size: 2.5" W discs. Set of 4 Chimes is 8" long. Set of 8 Chimes is 16" long.

Sourced from: Pigeon Toe

Photography by James Ransom.