Thirty years after the release of Michael Graves' famous 9093 Kettle, Alessi proudly debuts its fiercer relation, the Alessi Tea Rex Kettle. Instead of a singing bird, this kettle features a dragon whistle, a happy fellow that sings with steam (rather than breathing fire). Imagined as a super hero evolution of the original songbird, this dragon is a particularly protective, lucky figure in the kitchen.

Alessi, known as the Italian design factory, has manufactured household products since 1921. The stylish and fun items offered are the result of contemporary partnerships with some of the world's best designers of unique and modern home accessories.