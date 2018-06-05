Ribbon, designed by UNStudio, is like a soft ribbon enveloping the bottles, delicately holding them in the air, offering an original interpretation of the classic kitchen bottle holder. Its unique structure and the expressive power of the design, make it an object that can steal the show, establishing itself as an important kitchen accessory. Ribbon can hold up to six bottles of the most popular styles on the market. The bottle holder comes in two versions, steel and Super Black.

Photo courtesy of Alessi