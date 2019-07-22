The Innit Designs Acapulco Chair is cool in more ways than one. Based on the original 1950s design, it has an open and airy yet ergonomic and supportive open weave vinyl seat inspired by traditional Mayan hammock weaving techniques. The pear-shaped seat and architectural steel frame give the chair a retro-modern aesthetic suitable both indoors and out. Made in Toronto, Canada The Acapulco is in every way 'cool'. With avocado shaping and a comfortable woven seat, this series offers up a lounge space like no other. The seating itself is based upon time-honored Mayan hammock weaving technology in a design that unifies tradition with innovation and harmonizes the function of ergonomic comfort. Its weave perfectly cradles the body within its clean lines (without suffocating) and offers a character of casual sophistication. Flexible yet durable vinyl cord seating conforms to the sitter for the ultimate lounge experience. Acapulco Chairs have been tested according to ANSI BIFMA standards for commercial use. All materials used in production are sourced in Canada. And chairs are woven in Toronto and Los Angeles and paired with weather resistant, galvanized and polyester powder coated steel frames. Woven vinyl is phthalate free and treated to resist UV rays. Note: Chrome and copper frame finishes are suitable for indoor use only.



Photo Courtesy of YLiving