30″ RNB SERIES RANGE by BlueStar
$4,799
The newly redesigned RNB Series features restaurant quality performance and nearly unlimited customization options.
-22,000 BTU UltraNova™ open burners
-Precise 130° simmer burner
-Choose from all burners or add integrated griddle, charbroiler or French Top
-Integrated wok cookingExtra-large convection oven - fits 18" x 26" commercial baking sheet1850° infrared broiler
-Available in 750+ colors & finishes plus swing doors
-Handcrafted in Pennsylvania since 1880
Photo courtesy of BlueStar