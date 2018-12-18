Born in Italy, Paolo Rizzatto graduated from Politecnico University of Milan with a degree in architecture in 1965. In the 50+ years since then he has brought his expertise to a variety of projects, ranging from interior planning to architecture to lighting and product design. He has also taught at Columbia University in New York, Cranbrook Academy of Art in Detroit, Washington University in St. Louis and other institutions worldwide. Rizzatto’s work has been recognized with many awards, including three Compasso d’Oro prizes in 1981, 1989 and 1994. His 265 Wall Lamp (1973) combines the space-saving design of a sconce with the reach of a floor lamp. The pivoting steel arm and revolving head allow you to direct the light where you need it most to suit the task at hand. Bulb (not included): incandescent 75W/120V/A19 medium. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach