The 14.1 Single Pendant Light as part of the 14 Series family is a low voltage pendant designed to be clustered in groups. This unique pendant light is an articulated, seamed, cast glass sphere with a frosted cylindrical void which houses a xenon or LED light lamp. The light interacts with the imperfections and bubbles of the cast glass to make a visually rich halo of light. Cast glass is an organic process - imperfect by nature - so each piece produced is unique.

In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more "extraordinary objects."



Photo Courtesy of Hive Modern