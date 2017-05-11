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All Photos/staircase/floors : concrete/floors : rug

Staircase Concrete Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The white stair ascends upward as a light-filled sculptural element.
The spirit of retain and re-use guided the design behind the conversion, and was applied to all aspects of the project.