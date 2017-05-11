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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : living space/room type : sun room

Shed & Studio Living Space Sun Room Design Photos and Ideas

The screened porch "added even more flexibility to how [the clients] would be spending time there," says Shaw, and immerses them in the forest setting with providing protection from the bugs, including Maine’s notorious black flies.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Leaded-glass windows continue into a turret-like sitting area above the home's main entry. The tranquil space is currently staged as a seating area but could also serve as a sunny studio.
"We slid perforated metal screens in between the boards so that the screen porch still keeps the insects out, yet you get that dramatic feeling of the light coming through the spaces in the boards," says Faulkner.
The play of shadows is created by the two different wall systems: the interior framework, which is made from salvaged wood, and the new reclaimed redwood exterior.
Sunroom with Modernica sofa and folding Wegner chair.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
“For me, an idea can come from anywhere,” says Tim, an artist who has an interest in product design, and often incorporates found items into his work. “I really enjoy the challenge of finding an object and responding to it.”
Chairs made from the seats of a Ferrari BB 512 face the tower’s large window, which overlooks the sea
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio. <span style=