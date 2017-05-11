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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : living space

Shed & Studio Living Space Design Photos and Ideas

In the ADU, extra natural light comes courtesy of a set of horizontal windows above the large sliding glass entry door. A built-in birch closet hides a fold-down bed when the family doesn't have guests.
Architect Linda Taalman and designer-homeowner Kathryn McCullough collaborated to expand the original timber-frame, post-and-beam cabin, which was designed by Kemper Nomland, Jr.
Although Wakebayashi is not a professional Noh actor, he performs in front of an audience once or twice a year. For these performances, his preparation goes beyond memorizing lyrics and choreography—he sometimes even visits temples and locations where the story is set. “I need to understand the contents of the Noh play, which is how the main character feels, and the background of the story including history,” says Wakebayashi.
The home’s Noh stage is constructed of hinoki cypress. On the back wall, Kagami-ita—which literally translates to “mirror board”—is a polished board on which the sacred pine tree is depicted. “It serves as an echo board for the sound on the stage, and is known as the large pine tree that first catches the eye upon entering the Noh theater,” says architect Takanori Maita.
Despite its small footprint, the flexible, multi-purpose space includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A peek at the turnkey studio, which could easily be converted into a guesthouse or gym.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
A pull-out sofa in the living/work area accommodates friends and family who stay overnight on the property.
The shed, accessed via new exterior walkway, received new windows and new matte black corrugated metal roofing. The quaint accessory structure is now a guest sleeping space and flexible yoga room.
Stones cover the garden floor, instead of a lawn, to save on water use. A selection of succulents and ferns creates a Mediterranean feel.
Once a dilapidated garage, this flexible garden studio in Seattle now serves as an all-weather hub for Ella Dillon, and her 10-year-old daughter, Isabelle. After moving into the Craftsman-style home in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood in 2006, Ella was ready to expand into the garden studio—envisioning it as a place for Isabelle to do arts and crafts, for friends and family to gather—and as additional storage for games, gardening tools, and exercise equipment.
The original run-down shed wasn’t very functional: The roof leaked, the carpet had sprouted mold, and the narrow quarters were sectioned off as two parking spots and two office spaces. So Ella engaged Mutuus Studio to help figure out an optimal design for the 360-square-foot shed—one that would encompass garden shed, exercise room, office, playroom, and outdoor dining space all while staying within a modest budget of less than $40,000.
The couple has additional living space at the ground level.
They converted the garage into a flexible performance space, which became a workout room and practice space for their teen kids during the pandemic.
Architect Beverly Choe was “inspired by the infinite capacities of light” as she transformed a small, dark garage in San Francisco into a bright, skylit studio.
The screened porch "added even more flexibility to how [the clients] would be spending time there," says Shaw, and immerses them in the forest setting with providing protection from the bugs, including Maine’s notorious black flies.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Color experimentations in progress downstairs, with the Backdrop colors ‘Shy Boys’ and ‘Kismet.’
At the lower level, the family dog Winston sits on the The Sofa by Floyd in Mist.
The owners’ choice of a white wood stove influenced the architect’s decision to dye the cement floor electric blue.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
"We were eager to find design solutions that would make the Loft Library functional and cost-conscious," says Colas. That can-do attitude, combined with a contractor that came in below budget, helped to keep costs down.
Colas sits in the loft area.
The study area has a sofa, reading chair, bar cart, and TV. The biggest challenge was customizing the store-bought library ladder to fit the compact space.
"[The bookshelf] is the centerpiece of the loft," says Colas. "From the moment you enter, you are surrounded by books, and given every opportunity to stay and get lost in one of them."
While the bookshelf is "the heart of the project," the loft library also serves as a cozy guest room for visitors.
A ladder leads from the open first floor to the lofted sleeping area in Den's Bunk Cabin.
The Bunk Cabin's mini kitchen is designed for 24-inch cabinets.
In the Bunk Cabin's lofted area sleeps two.
A skylight floods the second-story loft space with natural light.
The glass addition includes a custom-designed mechanism for the hanging plants to be watered.
Architect Rob Maddox and Designer Karie Reinartson of Shelter Design Studio enjoy tea in the Tea Lost. The tea caddy features an extra long handle, so that when placed on a special shelf in the kitchen below it can be lifted easily into the loft.
The rooms hidden behind the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves give the studio a whimsical quality.
The interior of the studio is outfitted with floors made of oak reclaimed from vintage whiskey barrels. Carnahan arranged the space with lounge chairs designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a table by Blu Dot.
A minibar and storage area are hidden behind another section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.
Built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with Carnahan’s favorite titles create a library-like atmosphere in the work studio.
The NanaWall doors on the corners of the front facade fold open, joining the interior and the wooded landscape.
The family is able to share their love for music thanks to an in-home performance space.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a solution, which came in the form of a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage.
Although the pint-sized sauna has a footprint of 62 square feet, tiered benches maximize space.
The interiors of Iglucraft’s saunas are wrapped in aspen, and they’re available with electric or wood-burning heaters.
Now, there’s an office space and a sauna inside a small backyard shed, which delivers privacy to occupants. The materials and oversized window visually connect the smaller structure to the new facade of the main building.
The walls of the nest room "are custom-designed panels with a linear stitch pattern (to mimic the groove patterns in some of the millwork) that follow the curvature of the wall," says Thomas. The cozy spot suits many different needs: it can act as dressing room, clothes storage, media room, and extra sleepover space. A custom-made felt curtain allows for privacy or connection as needed.
This nook was also engineered to function as a mini-singing hall so the grandparents can engage in vocal practice. The rammed-earth wall extends to the bedroom to soundproof this area, and the ceiling was tilted for acoustic purposes. "The narrow space gains a perfect effect of reverberation," says the firm.
The back half of the pavilion features a deep bench—the perfect space for extra storage, reading, and a pull-out bed.
Electrical switches in the interior are a mix of hanging switches—in the corner of the studio beneath the "vault"—and exposed mountings. This low-cost solution complements the raw materiality of the interior.
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