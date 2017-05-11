Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/shed & studio/room type : home theater

Shed & Studio Home Theater Design Photos and Ideas

The basement screening room.
The walls of the nest room "are custom-designed panels with a linear stitch pattern (to mimic the groove patterns in some of the millwork) that follow the curvature of the wall," says Thomas. The cozy spot suits many different needs: it can act as dressing room, clothes storage, media room, and extra sleepover space. A custom-made felt curtain allows for privacy or connection as needed.
This nook was also engineered to function as a mini-singing hall so the grandparents can engage in vocal practice. The rammed-earth wall extends to the bedroom to soundproof this area, and the ceiling was tilted for acoustic purposes. "The narrow space gains a perfect effect of reverberation," says the firm.
The Cabaret Theater, used for music and theater, displays the thickness of the exterior walls with buttressing structural supports extending to the roof.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The screening room.
A Schweiss hydraulic aircraft-hangar door connects the cube to the yard.
The multifunctional backyard unit boasts sound-insulated walls, making it ideal for movie nights.
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.
The media room.
The radio station feels almost like a contemporary cabin.
A spacious screening room is one of the home's new features.
The family room becomes a meeting point
The walls of the cinema room/guest bedroom are covered with Seasons Autumn Cloud Forest. Because it’s a cinema room, Zeng and her husband knew they wanted a dark colored wallpaper to help minimize the light reflection from the projector. "We immediately thought of our Cloud Forest design. Full of drama, the surreal composition of plants floating between the clouds seemed like the perfect fit for a cinema room," she says.
The Music Pavilion is filled with a soft, uniform white light diffused by the canvas roof overhead. Deep red hues echo the warmth of the desert.
Projection room
The auditorium is so acoustically isolated that the cocktail lounge is able to stay open during shows. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The first-floor auditorium/recording studio is located in a curvaceous wood pod that hovers above the bar in the basement. Concrete structural buttresses support the wall and act as stylized booth dividers. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017