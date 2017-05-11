Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/shed & studio/patio, porch, deck : small/landscapes : trees

Shed & Studio Small Patio, Porch, Deck Trees Design Photos and Ideas

With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.