Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/shed & studio/landscapes : shrubs/landscapes : hardscapes

Shed & Studio Shrubs Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.