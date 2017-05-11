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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Shaun Lockyer Architects gives a timber-and-tin cottage in Brisbane a sophisticated mullet renovation that responds to the subtropical climate.
“I designed the pool as a form related to the house, but almost stepping down in scale,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Australia’s strict regulations around pools create challenges to achieve compliance. Here, we have used some timber battens and continuous bluestone paving to connect the pool to the entertaining area.” The garden is planted with drought-tolerant indigenous plants to support local wildlife.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
Tucked behind the living room near the back parking area (screened by a hedge), the pool and small deck become an extension of the great room.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
A small pool is located just a few steps away from the living room. A flower-covered trellis offers a canopy for alfresco dining and lounging.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The rear of the house continues the same mix of materials as the front facade and includes a long, narrow pool.
The saltwater pool provides relief on hot summer days, and a neighboring mahogany deck is the perfect perch for lolling in the sun.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Large openings and a two-bay screened-in porch further emphasize the connection between the indoors and outdoors.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Pool
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
A second aperture in the roof is located over the shallow end of the pool. An alfresco dining area, with seating by Kettal, is perched a few steps below.
T
The guest house overlooks the pool.
An outdoor patio where the owners can enjoy some Californian sunshine after a swim.
The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.
Florida couple John Pirman and Steve Tetreault built a new house inspired by the Sarasota School. Today’s FEMA codes required a plinth to lift the house five-and-a-half feet above grade and a roof that can withstand hurricane wind loads, making it a challenge to re-create the lightness of midcentury design, Pirman says.
Swimming pool at rear yard
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
The residents decided to convert a koi pond on the property into a petite pool. Next steps for the renovators are updating the kitchen and increasing its size by expanding it into the mudroom and laundry room.
Landscape designer Vickie Cardaro used native grasses and plantings near the swimming pool (opposite). Cushions upholstered in Sunbrella fabric rest atop a Trex deck. The western red cedar ceiling extends through the deep eaves and covered seating area.
The second floor cantilevers over the living areas, which are also layered together on the interior.
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.
View South at Noon Time
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.