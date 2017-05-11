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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Pool
Swimming pool at rear yard
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Back Exterior, Day