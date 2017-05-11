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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/locations : front yard

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
The couple chat with Kerwin on the home’s new deck. Lisboa chairs by Joan Gaspar for Design Within Reach surround a table designed by Louis. The ceramic vessel is by Pilar Wiley and the lantern sconces are from The Home Depot.
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
Steps lead down the sloped site from the patio to the pool, allowing the home to “drape” over the topography.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A deep-red door adds a pop of color to the ipe-enclosed front courtyard of this modern home in Winter Park, Florida. Maintaining an indoor/outdoor connection was important to the family, as was a simple and sustainable material palette that includes wood and polished concrete.
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
inside out - living outdoors
The Ex of In House exterior
The new construction relates with the land in a very spontaneous way, taking advantage of its steep slope, the small stream, and the extraordinary view of the landscape.
foyer
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Front Porch: Bronze sculpture by Gail Folwell