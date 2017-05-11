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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : prefab container/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Prefab Container Pools, Tubs, Showers Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.