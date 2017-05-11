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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.