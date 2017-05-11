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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The traditional wooden hot tub in this interior patio is from El Tonel. Whitewashed pine slats line the walls.
The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The pool is located in the rear yard, where the Hollywood Sign can be seen.