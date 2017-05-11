Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
At a lavish home in Los Angeles, the kidney-shaped swimming pool is shaded and private. There is also an outdoor shower area.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
The vantage point of the famed "poolside gossip" photo that made Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House so well-known.
"Neutra didn’t create the mountain. And the client bought wonderful land. If it didn't have mountains and the step down, it wouldn't be what it is," says owner of the Kaufmann House Brent Harris.
Patio between studio and galary
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
foyer
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Pool
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.