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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Pool
Swimming pool at rear yard
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture
Back Exterior, Day