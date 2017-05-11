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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
"The woman who bought the tiny home has it on an incredible forested block with views over a valley," Adam says. "She bought it after her husband passed away. I know she absolutely loves it, and I think it gave her a new beginning. That's really rewarding for us."
In Sweden, architect Bengt Mattias Carlsson created a pavilion adjacent to a residence dating from the late 1800s. The pergola is made from glue-laminated timber beams set atop steel posts; it protects the pool from falling pine needles. George Nelson benches offer places to sit.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Stargazing Portal
Exterior
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.
Sited within 44 acres of Unesco World Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, the thatched water villas at this resort are designed with floor to ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views.
The 1,152 square feet overwater villas at this resort have wide doors that open to a terrace with a plunge pool facing the turquoise lagoon and their own private jetties.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.