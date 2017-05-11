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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Wood Marsh Architecture brings a sculptural aesthetic to a holiday escape in Melbourne, Australia. It opens up with an internal courtyard and orients to the rear, where an outdoor pool area overlooks the broader landscape. A sweeping deck follows the site’s natural slope to a pool area screened by a curved low masonry wall that nods to the building’s prevailing form.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
The sheltered deck off the master suite includes a 70-inch soaking tub. Distant views from the bath include downtown Los Angeles and the Griffith Park Observatory.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&amp;K Cedar Works for around $6,500.
The circular hotel is centered around an enclosed soaking tub, letting guests view the open sky at all times of the year.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
Priority was given to the elevated deck, which extends outwards towards the rural boundary to take in the late afternoon son, and views across the Hanmer Plain to the Tekoa Range on the southwestern side of the plot.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
The deck connecting the two buildings has an outdoor rain shower and a soaking tub, both part of the property’s gray-water system.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The backyard
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.
The former elevator bulkhead has been re-purposed into a hot tub.