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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/locations : side yard

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
The house is divided into three sections connected by a series of outdoor galleries. “When I walk from one room to another, I have to go outdoors and feel the weather and nature—rain, cold, and sun,” says Sævik. Instead of emphasizing the expansive panorama of oak, pine, and aspen trees, the house frames select views—a move inspired by Japanese design.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
Kyu Sung and Jung-Ja take in the view from the rear deck. Behind them is the house Kyu Sung designed for the couple and their children in 1989.
The Metal Clad windows are by Loewen.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
A large deck to the side of the kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door. On calm and sunny days, the residents can sit outside an enjoy views over the water.
Once the sun sets, the private side deck with soaking tub offers an idyllic setting for stargazing.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
"Hosting this way kind of forces you out on the limb of human trust, and it’s always amazing to me to see how others receive what we are giving, with such kindness and respect," says Tarah. "One of our favorite quotes came from a guest who said, ‘Is it possible to be homesick for an Airbnb?’ That sentiment was so sweet to us, and has rung true for so many other guests as they have commented on the warmth and welcome they have felt while staying at The Lofthouse."
Exterior
The family’s pristine pool gleams under a pastel sky.
The dogtrot porch was designed with the Houston climate in mind—it’s over four feet off the ground to help with the mosquitos, and it has a lattice screen to minimize the afternoon heat, and ceiling fans to create a breeze.
Founded in 2019, Studio DIAA recently completed a floating home that embraces its placid location along the waterfront in northeast Seattle. Numerous sliding glass doors connect the interior with a wrap-around deck, inviting the homeowners to spend time outside during warmer months. Photo by Kevin Scott
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Once the home’s prefab components had been delivered to the site and assembled, the couple recruited friends and family to help them build the front and back decks out of red mahogany. A custom outdoor dining table is surrounded by Lucinda Black Stacking Chairs from CB2.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
"The views and access to sunshine were really the key considerations that helped us position the home,
The sunny deck features Palissade dining chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for HAY.
The living area is bordered on two sides by separate courtyards.
An outdoor shower is at the ready for post-beach cleanups.
Using exclusively native plants, landscape designer Karin Ursula Edmondson created a layered garden of creeping sedges, ornamental grasses, bee balm, mountain mint, shrubby St. John’s wort, fragrant sumac, and more. “The eco-system of the site was so spectacular, it was all I needed for inspiration,” she says.
A vintage 1950s fireplace imported from Surfing Cowboys in Malibu adds heat and style to the side porch.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
The western facade features a pavilion-like area, where the family can dine outdoors together. A long, narrow corridor runs along the southern facade, leading to the different rooms of the house.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
designed by Estúdio Minke
When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
Pool deck and sitting area
View of house from deck
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
A private deck along the rear of the home offers space for enjoying sunsets over the water. Although only minutes from downtown Prague, the setting feels much further away.
Lightweight hurricane flaps can be raised and lowered over screened openings to control air flow. “When you’re in the house and the flaps are open, it’s almost like you’re outside,” says Mark. The hammock is from IKEA.
The kitchen is used on occasion to host healthful cooking seminars for parents and children. A bountiful vegetable garden lies nearby.
The workshop zone centers around a large, free-flowing indoor/outdoor kitchen.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
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