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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/locations : garden

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Garden Design Photos and Ideas

The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The intimate back patio features an antique wicker chair from Maine along with a zinc table from Arteriors and outdoor dining chairs from David Sutherland.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
designed by Estúdio Minke
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
Another view of the covered walkway skirting the courtyard and the primary living areas.
Private garden with deck
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.
An overhead view of the extension.
The juxtaposition of old and new architectural forms is best viewed from the courtyard between the garage and playroom. Timber shingles and vertical boarding can be seen on the sun-shading and sub-floor skirt of the villa respectively—these subordinate materials of the historic architecture are given primary roles in the new design.
Central courtyard. The white colour, omnipresent, acts as a reflective surface and complexifies light effects.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
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