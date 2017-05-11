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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/locations : desert

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
High in the northern desert of Chile, this eco-friendly boutique lodge is the ultimate location for stargazing and adventure trekking. The property features stunning views of Licancabur volcano.
Stargazing Portal
Exterior
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
Alqadi topped the second cabin, which houses a water tank and the site’s mechanicals, with a north-facing deck for sunbathing and sleeping under the stars. In addition to a heated bed, it includes a bio-ethanol fireplace and a projector for watching movies on the back wall. A custom cover fits over the opening when rain is expected.
The deck connecting the two buildings has an outdoor rain shower and a soaking tub, both part of the property’s gray-water system.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
The customized yurt, attached hut, and porch are perched atop Refugio Mountain for stunning views.
Large canopies shade the retreat’s southern elevations, rendering the interior and ipe wood patio comfortable in the Texas heat.
The house rests just below the crest of a gently sloping hilltop and commands powerful views. Its transparency and small size aim to minimize its impact on the land.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond