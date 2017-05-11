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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/lighting : post

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Post Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
A view of the backyard.
The unique residence features a 1,500-square-foot deck.
Green Roof and Ocean View
View from the rooftop.
Backyard elevation