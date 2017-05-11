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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A screen porch just off the dining room was added, enhancing the home's indoor-outdoor feel.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Turning a shipping container into a home is rarely as simple as it sounds, but design studio LOT-EK set out to prove that these vessels could become the raw material for an efficient prefab construction process with a house in upstate New York. Victoria Masters, Dave Sutton, and their daughter, Bowie, live in the six merged containers.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
"Hosting this way kind of forces you out on the limb of human trust, and it’s always amazing to me to see how others receive what we are giving, with such kindness and respect," says Tarah. "One of our favorite quotes came from a guest who said, ‘Is it possible to be homesick for an Airbnb?’ That sentiment was so sweet to us, and has rung true for so many other guests as they have commented on the warmth and welcome they have felt while staying at The Lofthouse."
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
Once the home’s prefab components had been delivered to the site and assembled, the couple recruited friends and family to help them build the front and back decks out of red mahogany. A custom outdoor dining table is surrounded by Lucinda Black Stacking Chairs from CB2.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Whitney created an outdoor dining area on the porch just outside the kitchen.
"The architecture enhances and reinforces this weaving together of inside and outside," says the firm. "The large lift and slide doors open to allow a single corner column to feel outside."
A vintage 1950s fireplace imported from Surfing Cowboys in Malibu adds heat and style to the side porch.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
Outdoor dining area.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
Located in Aarhus, Denmark, Villa R is a minimalist, serene structure clad in zinc panels. "The objective was to create a house that brings the forest inside through large glass panels—and create an ever-changing seasonal backdrop for the interior living spaces," stated the architecture firm, C.F. Møller, of the 3,200-square-foot abode.
Tambo del Inka is the perfect place for a mystical luxury getaway within the stunning Sacred Valley of Peru. The hotel features a private train station with direct service to Machu Picchu.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
FGR Architects designed an open, spacious home for a family to grow into in Victoria, Australia. Bloomfield House features an al fresco area and even a dedicated kids’ area. “Today, the family enjoys living in the space—we've seen a physical change in their lifestyle and wellbeing since moving in,” says director Feras Raffoul. “A novelty cubby house at the back also provides endless fun for children of the house.”
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
A lush, protected courtyard allows homeowners to enjoy the outdoors but maintain privacy.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A cement slab and wood deck offer space for meals and stargazing. Sam built the furniture himself.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The mullet design provides ample outdoor entertaining space for social gatherings.
The rear of the house resembles the feeling of a tree house, suspended high up in the trees blending indoors with outdoors.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
Sliding glass doors span a 16-foot opening from living room to exterior deck. The family enjoys keeping the doors open for the majority of the year, and regularly uses the space for grilling and socializing with family and friends.
Masi used Lutron lighting indoors and out for a cohesive look—much like the continuation of mahogany throughout the property.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
Hines House at Sea Ranch, which is set on two lots of just over one-and-a-half acres, is comprised of two separate structures which architect William Turnbull Jr. referred to as "big house, bunk house."
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
A view of the backyard.
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
Within the addition are a bathroom, utility room, and storage space.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
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