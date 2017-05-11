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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : wood/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
fan palm
entrance
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
A green roof grows over the bedrooms on the roof deck.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
The intimate back patio features an antique wicker chair from Maine along with a zinc table from Arteriors and outdoor dining chairs from David Sutherland.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The Eames Lounge Chair and sunken garden make for a serene combination.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
The home features expansive views of the open landscape, as well as enclosed courtyards that offer privacy and protection at night.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The perennial front porch, re-imagined as a seamless extension of the home's interior.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Rooftop patio
Working around mature eucalyptus and elm trees, architect Murray Barker sited a new home for Fleur Glenn on her property in Clifton Hill, Australia. The trees also drove the home’s shape, with angles meeting the gabled roof in unexpected ways. The south elevation mixes black-stained timber and cement board with board-and-batten siding.
The kitchen is used on occasion to host healthful cooking seminars for parents and children. A bountiful vegetable garden lies nearby.
The workshop zone centers around a large, free-flowing indoor/outdoor kitchen.
An arbor-covered deck looks out over an oval rain garden planted with a mix of flowering native plants.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
The couple tapped landscape designer Carlos Somoza to capture the wildness of the site throughout the landscape plan. This grove of old-growth trees was saved, with new Ipe hardscaping wrapping around them.
An outdoor lounge area is tucked into the juncture made where the new kitchen wing joins with the renovated Trip Russell house.
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Tambo del Inka is the perfect place for a mystical luxury getaway within the stunning Sacred Valley of Peru. The hotel features a private train station with direct service to Machu Picchu.
Deck
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
The internal courtyard is the heart of the home.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
Open living spaces with expansive glazing open onto the backyard retreat. A pool, deck, and garden create the perfect place to soak up the sunshine.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
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